LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday.

Riverside County health officials reported 4,808 newly confirmed cases and 63 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 255,808 cases and 2,739 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 175,433 had recovered.

There were a reported 1,497 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 335 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations from Wednesday.

Riverside County officials announced Thursday that the website used to register for appointments to get a COVID-19 vaccine due to a coding error that caused users to get an error message when trying to register for weekend slots.

“While we worked with our vendor to ensure it would be operational today, unfortunately, it was not,” Juan C. Perez, interim county executive officer, said. “Frankly, that’s unacceptable. We apologize for this unfortunate situation and will soon direct residents to a new website.”

San Bernardino County health officials reported 1,828 newly confirmed cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 258,742 cases and 1,561 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 241,016 had recovered.

There were 1,434 coronavirus patients hospitalized as of Wednesday, 314 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.

San Bernardino officials said Thursday that the county had received 75,900 doses of the vaccine with 38,770 first does administered. As additional doses became available, the county said it would open up additional appointment slots.

Ventura County health officials reported 834 newly confirmed cases and 29 additional fatalities, bringing the countywide total to 63,608 cases and 491 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 56,978 had recovered.

There were 421 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 91 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both slight increases from Wednesday.

Ventura County officials said Thursday that appointments for its current available COVID-19 vaccine doses were completely booked, though they said the system would reopen in the coming days as soon as additional doses became available.

As of Thursday evening, 2,046,254 Riverside County residents, 2,054,195 San Bernardino County residents and 889,472 Ventura County residents had been tested for COVID-19.