LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Department of Water and Power needs the community’s help with ideas on how to achieve 100 percent renewable energy in the City of Los Angeles.

The L.A.D.W.P. is conducting a study, called LA100, to determine how the city can reach its objective. The call for feedback is at the request of Mayor Eric Garcetti and the City Council.

The state set a goal of having 100 percent renewable energy by 2045 for California. This study will look at that timeline, as well as options for reaching the goal 15 years earlier, by 2030.

“The LA100 study focuses on the types of investment and changes that will be needed to transition to 100 percent renewable energy … the study also looks at implications for greenhouse gas production, air quality, health, jobs and costs,” Joan Isaacson, senior facilitator for the study, said during the first information session Thursday.

Isaacson noted that researchers are close to finishing the study, which will be used to help policymakers choose steps on the path to renewable energy.

“We know that there are many ways that electricity is a part of our daily life, and this transition will have an effect on our lives and our communities, and so we really want to hear from community members about what matters to you most as L.A. continues to make strides towards being powered 100% by renewables,” she said.

The department is collaborating with local academic institutions, government officials, community interest groups, technical experts, and commercial and industrial customers to understand the best ways to modernize its electric system infrastructure.

The council voted in September 2016 to have the D.W.P. research how and when the city will be able to achieve the goal of 100% renewable energy.

“Los Angeles can lead the way and show cities around the country — and around the world — that clean energy is here and ready to power thriving economies,” Councilman Mike Bonin said at the time. “This legislation will make sure that our transition to 100% clean energy happens as quickly and as strategically as possible and serves as a road map for other cities that want to join the clean energy future.”

Bonin also said the research team would “make sure we have an actual road map” to get to the 100% goal and to “identify all of the roadblocks” that will need to be removed along the way.

Community information sessions will be open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday evening, on Friday from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The sessions can be accessed via Zoom.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)