CULVER CITY (CBSLA) — Culver City will extend relaxed parking enforcement through February, city officials announced Thursday.

The city said the relaxed parking enforcement will continue through Sunday, February 28 to help people stay home and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“While parking enforcement on street sweeping days has been temporarily suspended, street sweeping services are still occurring,” city officials said. “Understanding that the street sweeper must maneuver around parked cars, many residents have inquired about the relaxed enforcement, and on their own have moved their vehicles off of the street on posted street sweeping days,” officials said.

However, officials urged residents to voluntarily move their cars during posted street sweeping times.

“The city kindly requests motorists to move their cars when possible on street sweeping days during this relaxed enforcement period,” the city said.

“If there are any leaves or trash in the curb area that the sweeper cannot reach because of parked cars, the city asks residents to sweep such material out into the street beyond the parked cars an hour or so before the scheduled sweeping time,” the city said.

Officials told residents they can also help by sweeping up the materials and placing them in their green bins for collection.

To view streets with existing permit parking restrictions, go to the city’s parking permit web page anytime, or call Parking Permit Support at 844- 357-4995 weekdays from 8 a.m .to 5 p.m. to apply for a residential parking permit.

