SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — The Orange County Department of Public Health on Thursday said said use of a certain lot of Moderna vaccine can resume after usage was paused due to reports of adverse reactions.

Providers that paused the distribution of the Moderna Lot 41L20A COVID-19 vaccine can immediately resume dispensing it again, according to OC public health officials. They added that the CDC has advised that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and that many people don’t have any side effects.

However, even though some people have experienced pain or swelling at the injection site or fever, chills, or a headache, officials say these symptoms don’t typically last long and are signs that the body is building up protection against the virus.

State public health officials had called for a pause on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot after several people suffered allergic reactions after receiving the vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in San Diego County. But on Wednesday night, the state’s chief epidemiologist – the same state officials who called for the pause – said a reexamination of the vaccine found no evidence to continue the pause.