LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A batch of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine that caused possible allergic reactions can now continue to be distributed, officials said.

The chief epidemiologist for the state of California this week called for a pause on the distribution following side effects from recipients who received the vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site in Southern California.

Now, doses can begin immediately being administered again.

California State Epidemiologist Dr. Erica S. Pan, who issued the first statement Sunday night calling on healthcare providers to pause the use of lot 41L20A of the Moderna vaccine, said on Wednesday that experts have examined the vaccine again and found no evidence to continue the pause.

“Our highest priorities are to ensure that vaccines are safe and effective, and distributed equitably and efficiently,” said Dr. Pan.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we recommended that providers pause the distribution of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine lot 41L20A on Sunday evening. Yesterday, we convened the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and additional allergy and immunology specialists to examine the evidence collected. We had further discussions with the County of San Diego Department of Public Health, the FDA, CDC and manufacturer, and found no scientific basis to continue the pause. Providers that paused vaccine administration from Moderna Lot 41L20A can immediately resume.

“These findings should continue to give Californians confidence that vaccines are safe and effective, and that the systems put in place to ensure vaccine safety are rigorous and science-based. Members of my family who have qualified to receive the vaccine as health care workers or because of their age have already received the COVID-19 vaccine, and I encourage every Californian to get the vaccine when it’s their turn.”

A full summary of findings from researchers can be found here.

More than 330,000 doses from the batch in question was distributed to 287 providers statewide between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, the state Department of Public Health reported.

Moderna, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration were all investigating.