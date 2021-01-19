SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – The roof of a condominium in Santa Clarita was split when a large tree was felled by the swirling Santa Ana winds Tuesday morning.

The 30-foot eucalyptus tree came crashing down sometime before 9:30 a.m. in the 25000 block of North Hogan Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Landscapers who were working at the time heard the crash and called 911.

A woman and her son were inside the condo which took the brunt of the hit from the fallen tree, but neither was hurt, the building manager told CBSLA.

“The homeowner is fine. Luckily she got up early and did her daily routine and was starting to work in her living room, so thank goodness and thank God she’s OK,” building manager Robin Choppe said.

Building inspectors are on scene determining the extent of the damage. Crews were also on scene cutting up the tree and working to remove it.

The powerful Santa Ana winds are expected to continue to pummel the Southland through Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. A red flag warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Winds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible.

Southern California Edison had already shut off power to over 42,000 customers due to wildfire risks caused by downed trees and power lines, and tens of thousands more are at risk of seeing precautionary power shutoffs.