SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — A brush fire that broke out in the Santa Clarita area during powerful Santa Ana wind conditions scorched 184 acres and was 80% contained as of 7:10 p.m. Thursday, Cal Fire said.
The Towsley Fire was reported at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the light-to-medium brush near the 24000 block of The Old Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Winds of 20-25 mph were reported in the area when the fire started with much stronger gusts recorded in the area later Tuesday.
Crews hiked with the hose line about a mile from the road to reach the area where the fire started, Los Angeles County Fire Department Inspector Sean Ferguson said.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)