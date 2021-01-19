NEWHALL (CBSLA) — Hours after a fire broke out Tuesday west of the 5 Freeway in Newhall, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said there were no structures threatened and containment had grown to 10%.
The fire started at about 1:30 o.m. near the 24200 block of The Old Road, south of Pico Canyon Road.
Fire crews said the blaze was between two ridges, which was helping to keep it from growing, even as winds continued to be a concern.