LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Small businesses in Los Angeles City Council District 13 are eligible for a second round of grants, it was announced Thursday.

Small businesses in the 13th district with an annual gross revenue of up to $5 million will be eligible to apply for the money, L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said in a news release.

The grant receivers will be selected at random from the application pool.

The 13th district includes East Hollywood, Echo Park, Silver Lake, Atwater Village, Elysian Heights and Westlake.

The application window runs from Jan. 28 at 8 a.m. through Feb. 4 at 5 p.m. To apply, click here.

This is the second round of grant funding for the 13th district through the city’s Economic and Workforce Development Department. Back in July, $1 million in grants was distributed to small businesses in the district.

Businesses who applied last round but did not qualify because their revenue was too high will be automatically entered into this new phase of funding.

“This next round of funding will be open to a wider swath of small business owners due to an increase in the revenue cap requirements,” the news release read.

L.A. has been economically devastated by the pandemic. The entire Southern California region remains under a stay-at-home order which bans indoor and outdoor dining for restaurants. The order also bans nearly all private and public gatherings, with the exception of religious gatherings and protests.

All hair salons and personal care facilities must close, along with all bars and breweries, movie theaters, cardrooms, museums and zoos. Retail stores are limited to 20% capacity, and grocery stores to 35%.

The order will remain in effect until Southern California’s ICU capacity rises above 15%. It is currently at 0%.