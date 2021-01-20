LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, but a 7-Eleven store in Artesia sold a ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers.
A store located at 12200 Artesia Blvd. sold a $1.4 million ticket which matched five of the six numbers, the California Lottery reported.
The winning numbers were 10, 19, 26, 28, 50 and 16.
The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is now estimated to reach $970 million.
Meanwhile, Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot is worth $730 million, the fifth-largest ever.
Last week, a Burbank liquor store sold a $960,000 Mega Millions ticket that also had five of the six winning numbers.