BURBANK (CBSLA) – There was no jackpot winner Tuesday night in the Mega Millions drawing, but a Burbank liquor store sold a ticket which had five of the six winning numbers.

The lucky ticket sold at La Paz Liquor on West Magnolia Boulevard was worth $926,572.

The numbers were: 12, 14, 26, 28, 33, 09.

The Mega Millions jackpot is now estimated to go to $750 million by Friday’s drawing.

Meanwhile, the drawing for the Powerball, which is up to $550 million, will take place Wednesday night.

California law requires major payoffs of lottery games to be paid on a pari-mutuel basis.

There were eight other tickets sold with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, including two sold in Florida. One of those tickets was worth $2 million because the player utilized the Megaplier option, where for an additional $1 any non-jackpot prize will be multiplied by the Megaplier number drawn.

The other ticket was worth $1 million, as were the tickets with five numbers, but missing the Mega number, sold in Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, New Jersey, Texas and Washington state.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number are 1 in 302,575,350, according to the California Lottery. The overall chance of winning a prize is 1 in 24.

