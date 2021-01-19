SYLMAR (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Fire Department crews were battling a brush fire Tuesday night that broke out in Sylmar.
According to the department, the blaze started at about 7:47 p.m. and appeared to be centered in a nursery on the northbound side of the 210 freeway with extension to the southbound side of the freeway.
The department said fire crews were making “good progress” as of 8:30 p.m. and had released air resources following multiple water drops.
Shortly after 9 p.m., fire crews were able to stop all forward progress of the blaze.
Crews were able to defend all nearby structures from damage and no injuries were reported.