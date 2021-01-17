LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County health officials on Sunday reported 11,366 new cases of coronavirus and 108 additional deaths.
The number of new cases reported Sunday reflects an undercount due to a lag from weekend reporting, the county said.
The number of coronavirus patients in county hospitals dropped from 7,597 on Saturday to 7,498 on Sunday, with 23% in the intensive care unit.
The countywide totals are now 1,014,662 coronavirus cases and 13,848 fatalities in L.A. County.
On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of a COVID-19 variant discovered in the United Kingdom, in an individual who recently spent time in Los Angeles County. The individual, who traveled to Oregon, is currently isolating there.
Dodger Stadium recently opened as a vaccination supersite after transforming from the nation’s largest testing center.
The resources listed below can provide information about the pandemic and best practices for staying safe:
- L.A. County residents can call 2-1-1
- Los Angeles County Department of Public Health: http://publichealth.lacounty.gov/media/Coronavirus/
- California Department of Public Health: https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Immunization/ncov2019.aspx
- U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/index.html Spanish https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index-sp.html
- World Health Organization (WHO): https://www.who.int/health-topics/coronavirus
For information about how to get a free coronavirus test in L.A. County, visit https://corona-virus.la/covid-19-testing.
