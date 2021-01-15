LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The United States Postal Service has removed some mailboxes in the Greater Los Angeles area as the city makes security preparations for potential upcoming civil events.
USPS blue collection boxes at select locations will be temporarily removed as a security measure to protect the mail and the public.
Below is a full list of the boxes that will be removed:
Los Angeles
- 250 E 1st Street
- 252 E 1st Street
- 330 E 2nd Street
- 328 E 1st Street
Van Nuys
- 6200 Van Nuys Blvd.
- 6230 Van Nuys Blvd.
- 6300 Van Nuys Blvd.
- 6311 Van Nuys Blvd.
- 6551 Van Nuys Blvd.
- 14399 Delano St.
Huntington Beach
- 316 OLIVE AVE
Customers may find the nearest collection boxes in service or post office location on the USPS website at usps.com.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.
Customers may go online to usps.com or call 1-800-ASK-USPS for information about specific Post Offices.
The announcement from USPS comes amid threats of potential violence surrounding inauguration day.
Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez on Friday canceled Wednesday’s council meeting and urged City Hall staffers to work from home that day.
The Los Angeles Police Department has pledged to have all officers at the ready, and other local law enforcement agencies have also taken steps to reassure the public that safeguarding the community is their top priority.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)