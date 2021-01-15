Browns-Chiefs Preview: 'There's Something Very, Very Special About Cleveland,' Says CBS's Amy TraskThe Browns boast one of the NFL's better running games, but will that be enough to keep pace with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs?

Stone Breaks Tie In 3rd, Golden Knights Beat Ducks 5-2Mark Stone scored the tie-breaking goal early in the third period, Robin Lehner made 20 saves and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2 Thursday night in the season opener for both teams.

Kaprizov Scores In OT In NHL Debut, Lifts Wild Over KingsKirill Kaprizov scored his first NHL goal with 1:13 remaining in overtime and finished with three points as the Minnesota Wild rallied for a 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings in the season opener for both teams Thursday.