LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Next week’s Los Angeles City Council meeting has been canceled as city staffers are asked to work remotely after federal authorities warned of threats of violence surrounding the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
In a statement Friday, Council President Nury Martinez canceled Wednesday’s City Council meeting over security concerns.
“After the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, and the subsequent reports that armed protests are planned at state capitols throughout the country, the FBI has urged police chiefs to be on high alert for threats on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, Inauguration Day for President-Elect Joe Biden,” Martinez said in a statement.
While councilmembers have been conducting meetings via teleconference, Martinez noted that at least some staff must be phyically present at City Hall to conduct virutal meetings.
“Due to these safety concerns, while Tuesday’s January 19 City Council meeting will remain as scheduled, Wednesday’s January 20 meeting will be canceled,” Martinez said.
Regularly scheduled City Council meetings will resume the following week, Martinez said.