LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Issues with vaccination rollouts and some confusion about who gets it when has been concerning some Southern California residents.

Current state guidelines say the following:

All people in Phase 1A should continue to be vaccinated, which includes healthcare workers and long-term care residents

Residents 65 and older should begin getting vaccinations and based on supply, they should prioritize distribution based on older age, occupational risk exposure and residence in vulnerable communities.

Some confusion set in after a few people claimed that in instances where they were extra vaccines at the end of the day, people not within the parameters of what officials have laid out were receiving an early dose.

The Los Angeles Fire Department says it is unaware of anyone not fitting into the appropriate category who received the vaccine at the Hansen Dam vaccination site.

However, officials did say in Phase 1A guidelines that “exceptions may be made” to the included groups in this phase of distribution “in order to prevent any vaccine wastage.”

“There have been isolated reports of vaccines being lost at the end of the day,” said Dr. Paul Simon with the L.A. County Health Department.

Los Angeles County health officials say they do not condone wasting coronavirus vaccine doses and is not directing providers to throw away unused doses.

UCLA Medical Center told CBS2 that its policy is that if the vaccine is about to expire, they give it to anyone on staff.

Adults 65 and older have recently been able to join the list of those allowed to receive the coronavirus vaccine, which includes healthcare workers, outreach workers, and residents of long term health care facilities.

Families still waiting for their older loved ones to get the vaccine said they’re hoping for a better vaccination system with a smoother, faster, and more efficient rollout.