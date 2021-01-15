LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – U.S. Rep. Katie Porter Thursday described her terrifying experience as rioters stormed the Capitol last week.

The Irvine Democrat equated the Jan. 6 siege to a workplace shooting in an interview from Washington, D.C.

“We spent six hours there, in the dark, barricaded in with our couch and furniture, in the quiet, silence, everything. This about what happened. People were evacuated. They saw guns, they saw violence, they heard shots. And a few hours later we were told to go back into the building and go back into work.”

Porter said she was locked in her office with fellow Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol while the House and Senate was meeting to certify the Electoral College results. The rioters entered the House and Senate chambers and broke into several offices. One of the rioters, a woman from San Diego, was shot and killed by Capitol police, and two others died of medical emergencies.

Two Capitol police officers who responded to the breach also died. Officer Brian Sicknick died of injuries he sustained during the attack. Officer Howard Liebengood died of unknown causes while off-duty.

According to CBS News, federal authorities have arrested at least 100 people in the Capitol riot, with charges ranging from curfew violations to felonies related to theft and weapons possession. Among them is a 20-year-old Glendora man who was arrested Wednesday, charged with shattering a window at the Capitol. Former USC swimmer and two-time Olympic gold medalist Klete Keller was also arrested after he was reportedly caught on video inside the Capitol Rotunda.