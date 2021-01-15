MOUNTAIN CENTER (CBSLA) – Some residents in the San Jacinto Mountains community of Mountain Center were allowed to return home Friday afternoon after being evacuated due to a brush fire.
The 600-acre Bonita fire was reported at 1:15 a.m. in the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road, according to the CAL Fire Riverside County Fire Department.
Evacuation orders have been issued for all residents of Mountain Center, CAL Fire reports. It’s unclear if any homes have been destroyed.
At least 250 fire personnel were battling the blaze on the ground and in the air at one point.
An evacuation center has been set up at the Banning Community Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Ave.
This is the second major fire to break out in the region. On Thursday, the Erbes Fire erupted in Thousand Oaks, also forcing evacuations. Forward progress on that blaze has been stopped and evacuation orders were lifted.