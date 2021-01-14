THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) — A brush fire erupted in Thousand Oaks Thursday evening threatening nearby homes.
The Erbes Fire erupted at about 5 p.m. on the north side of Erbes Road near Sunset Hills Boulevard by the 23 Freeway.
As of 6:30 p.m., the fire had burned about 250 acres.
An evacuation order has been issued for the area west of the Bard Reservoir, north to Hardy Lane, south to Fernleaf Court and west to the 23 Freeway.
Erbes Road was closed between Olsen Road and Sunset Hills Boulevard to accommodate active fire crews in the area.
#ErbesFire; Fire has spotted and is approximately 100 acres. @VENTURASHERIFF is assisting with evacuations. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/OhIe3DUdX7
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 15, 2021
Structures were threatened as this fire was being pushed by a Northeast wind, the Ventura County Fire Department said.
The fire department said they had made “some great progress” on the fire and had containment lines around most of it by 6:37 p.m.
#ErbesFire; fire is approx 250 acres and we have made some great progress on the fire. Containment lines are around most of the fire. @VCFD #vcfd pic.twitter.com/rnPyurC6bE
— VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) January 15, 2021
People were advised to avoid the area.