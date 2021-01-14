LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – No one matched all six numbers of the Powerball Wednesday night, meaning the total jackpot is now set to climb to at least $640 million.
A ticket purchased at a San Diego gas station matched five of the six numbers and won $2.7 million, the California Lottery announced.
Another person did the same in San Jose.
The numbers drawn Wednesday were 4, 19, 23, 25, 49 and the Powerball number was 14. The jackpot was $550 million.
The drawing was the 34th since a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The next drawing is Saturday night.
The odds of matching all six numbers is 1 in about 293 million.
Meanwhile, Friday’s Mega Millions drawing is expected to be worth at least $750 million. A ticket purchased at a Burbank liquor store matched five of the six numbers for Tuesday’s drawing, winning $960,000.
