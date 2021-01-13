LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was mixed reaction on Wednesday throughout Los Angeles County from lawmakers and locals following the historic second impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Democratic Burbank Congressman Adam Schiff was one of those who voted to impeach.

“It’s a solemn moment when you take a step like this in Congress, one that we have taken very seldom in history,” Schiff said. “I do feel like this is a pivot point when we begin the restoration of our democracy and put the country back on the path it was mean to take and the is to perfect our union and make us a stronger democratic republic.”

Several local Republican lawmakers were speaking out online.

Newly elected Republican Rep. Mike Garcia tweeted this message saying, “With only a few days left in the Trump administration, the vote to impeach the President is no more than political theater that runs the risk of further dividing us at a time when we need to come together.”

Republican Rep. Young Kim also chimed in, also saying the process of impeachment will further divide the country.

“…I believe impeaching the president now will fail to hold him accountable or allow us to move forward once President-elect Biden is sworn in. This process will only create more fissures in our country as we emerge from some of our darkest days,” Kim tweeted.

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman of Sherman Oaks is in support of impeaching and removing Trump but said he’s not sure if it’ll be able to happen before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on January 20.

Rep. David Valadao from Hanford was the only California Republican out of the ten GOP members who voted to impeach.