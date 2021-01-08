LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The pylons at Los Angeles International Airport along with City Hall will be lit in Dodgers blue and white Friday evening “to honor the memory of two L.A. icons we have lost: Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda and Mr. Los Angeles, former Councilmember Tom LaBonge.”
The city mourned the loss of the two men whose deaths were both announced Friday morning.
The Dodgers announced the Hall of Famer died Thursday night at 93-years-old after suffering a heart attack.
Lasorda had been hospitalized in Orange County in November with an undisclosed ailment. He was in the hospital for six weeks before returning home in early January.
Lasorda spent an incredible 71 years with the Dodgers organization. He managed the Dodgers for 21 seasons from 1976 to 1996. He won two World Series titles in 1981 and 1988 and has 1,599 career wins as a manager, 22nd all-time.
Late Thursday night, CBSLA learned beloved former longtime Los Angeles City Councilor Tom LaBonge passed away at the age of 67.
The cause of death was not immediately confirmed.
LaBonge represented L.A.’s Fourth District from 2001 to 2015. The district includes Koreatown, the Fairfax District, Hollywood and Los Feliz.
During his tenure on the council, he helped expand Griffith Park, oversaw the restoration and expansion of the Griffith Observatory, and helped create the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Hollywood.