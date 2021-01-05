LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Los Angeles Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda is resting at home after spending about six weeks in an Orange County hospital, the team announced Tuesday.
The team made the announcement on Twitter saying, “Dodger great Tommy Lasorda has returned home from the hospital and is resting comfortably.”
No other details were provided.
The 93-year-old was hospitalized in November, shortly after attending the Dodgers’ World Series-clinching victory in Arlington, Texas.
Additional details surrounding his medical condition were not immediately known.
Lasorda was released from the ICU in early December but remained hospitalized.
As a manager, Lasorda steered the Dodgers to two World Series titles, and in 1997 was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.
He also managed the gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic baseball team in the 2000 Sydney, Australia games.
The Fullerton resident managed the Dodgers from 1976-96 and is currently special adviser to the chairman.
