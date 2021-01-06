LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Fire Department is halfway to achieving its goal of 100% vaccination, despite some reservations about the COVID-19 vaccine.
LAFD spokesman Capt. Erik Scott says 48% of the department has been vaccinated so far, and that all its members will be offered the vaccine within the next two weeks.
“The LAFD is a reflection of society at large. So most want the vaccine for obvious reasons, however some are hesitant for a variety of different reasons,” he said. “But together, the COVID-19 vaccination and also following the CDC’s recommendations to protect yourselves and others is the best protection we have against COVID-19.”
Two LAFD firefighters have fallen victim to COVID-19 — Capt. George Roque, who died on New Year’s Day, and firefighter/paramedic Jose Perez, who died in July of last year. More than 670 LAFD employees have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.
LAFD officials have reportedly been offering incentives to its staff to take the vaccine.