LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A captain with the Los Angeles City Fire Department has died from complications of COVID-19, the department announced Friday.
Tonight, I join the men & women of your @LAFD in mourning the loss of Captain I George Roque who passed earlier today from complications of COVID-19. Our deepest condolences to his family during this most difficult time. https://t.co/KKgz2iQ7Dv
— Chief Terrazas (@LAFDChief) January 2, 2021
“It is with a heavy heart on this first day of the new year that we announce the death of LAFD Captain I George Roque, who passed away earlier today at an area hospital from complications of COVID-19,” LAFD Chief Ralph M. Terrazas said in a statement.
Roque was a 22-year LAFD veteran assigned to Fire Station 97 in the Laurel Canyon/Mulholland area of the city. He is survived by his wife and four children.
The 57-year-old is the second LAFD member to die from COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Firefighter/paramedic Jose Perez died in July of last year.
“On behalf of the men and women of the LAFD, I send my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the Roque family and his friends and colleagues throughout the department,” Terrazas said.