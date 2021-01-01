LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It was a New Year’s Eve unlike any other in history.

Across the Southland Thursday night and Friday morning, people rang in 2021 in a significantly more low-key style than in years past.

“Hell yeah, we are locked inside,” shopper Jez Dior Armand told CBSLA in downtown Los Angeles when asked if his New Year’s celebration was different from years past. “If this was a regular New Year’s Eve, these streets would already be filled, everybody would be drunk already.”

The biggest game in town was Ralphs grocery store.

“So Ralphs is the first stop, the first of our errands tonight, and then just walk around the neighborhood on some ‘Sex in the City’ kind of vibe, and go from there, and nothing deep because its quarantine,” shopper Chantea Talliver said.

Grand Park, which saw 50,000 people last year for a laser light show, was empty. As was Hollywood Boulevard in Hollywood.

“Zero issues on the Boulevard and no significant house parties,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie tweeted early Friday morning. “I wish you all a peaceful 2021!”

This year, the big night out was about take out, in pajamas.

“Well, I mean, I’m not going out, I’m not doing anything,” said one woman, dressed in a bathrobe as she picked up food with her young daughter. “Normally, I wouldn’t be out like this, but this year’s an exception.”

“I would not go out in my pajamas or my robe, but I have a mask on, so nobody is going to be able to tell,” she added.

Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena, normally packed with people celebrating in bars and restaurants, along with families camping out for the Rose Parade, was deserted.

When Sky2 flew over Disneyland, it was as quiet as a church mouse.

“Usually it’s cars, cars, cars, everywhere, everyone trying to get into downtown, seeing my neighborhood like a ghost town, it’s weird,” Anaheim resident Devan Cade said.

“It’s just different this year,” Anaheim resident Stephanie Molina added. “Taking it as we can. The best we can. 2020 normal.”