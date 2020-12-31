LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Think of it as a theater experience on wheels – born out of the pandemic.

Legg Lake in El Monte is the site of a drive-thru in which families can cruise through a course filled with stages and characters.

“It’s something you should do only with your family… in your vehicle. It’s about an hour-long experience,” said Melissa Meyer of The Bite LA.

Pricing starts at $38 a person or $90 for a family.

Over at the Groundlings theater, the annual holiday sketch and improv show is going online for $10.

Some of the biggest comedy names in film and television have trained at the Groundlings since 1974.

In Burbank, businesses like Urban Press Winery have been hit hard by the pandemic because of stay-at-home orders.

Manager Kaitlyn Serafin says they’re been offering New Year’s Eve packages between $10 and $110 that you can pick up for an online party – which comes complete with a virtual balloon drop.

“We send them food. We send them wine,” said Kaitlyn Serafin of Urban Press Winery. “In the comfort of their home they can still party with us and feel like they’re part of society still.

Grand Park – which is hosting the biggest New Year’s Eve celebration on the West Coast – is fenced off to prevent a crowd during the pandemic.

However, the dance party will be streamed on YouTube and Fuse TV.

The headliner: LA’s own DJ Steve Aoki.