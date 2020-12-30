LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp will not be available to play in the team’s regular season finale after testing positive for the coronavirus.
According to a report from Ian Rapaport Wednesday, Kupp tested positive for COVID-19 and will not suit up against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday.
The 27-year-old Kupp had been placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday. It’s unclear exactly when he tested positive.
The Rams will also be without starting quarterback Jared Goff, who underwent surgery for a fractured thumb Monday.
The Rams are 9-6 after losing two straight games and are now fighting for their playoff lives.
They are guaranteed to make the playoffs if they beat the Arizona Cardinals. They will also make the playoffs if they lose and the Chicago Bears also lose.
Kupp leads the Rams in receiving yards this season with 974 yards on 92 catches.
This will mark his first missed game since he tore his ACL midway through the 2018 season and missed the rest of the team’s run to the Super Bowl.