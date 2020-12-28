CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Jared Goff, Los Angeles Rams

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a big blow for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night as Jared Goff broke and dislocated his right thumb in the team’s loss against the Seahawks.

On Monday, the 26-year-old quarterback underwent surgery and will not play Sunday against Arizona. Instead, backup QB John Wolford will start, the team announced Monday evening.

Head Coach Sean McVay said Goff should be available for the playoffs.

The Rams need a Sunday victory over the Cardinals or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff spot.

