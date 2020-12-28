Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — It was a big blow for the Los Angeles Rams Sunday night as Jared Goff broke and dislocated his right thumb in the team’s loss against the Seahawks.
On Monday, the 26-year-old quarterback underwent surgery and will not play Sunday against Arizona. Instead, backup QB John Wolford will start, the team announced Monday evening.
Jared Goff underwent surgery on his thumb this morning, John Wolford will start on Sunday.
Head Coach Sean McVay said Goff should be available for the playoffs.
The Rams need a Sunday victory over the Cardinals or a loss by the Chicago Bears to clinch a playoff spot.