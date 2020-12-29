LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 600 citations have been given to local businesses, houses of worship, and other establishments by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health due to lack of compliance with COVID-19 regulations.
Some major chains such as Walmart, Denny’s, and Chipotle have been cited, as well as a number of Crunch Fitness locations around L.A. The department has been issuing the citations since late August.
Other businesses on the list include restaurants, hair and nail salons, trampoline parks, paintball parks, hotels, and casinos. Some businesses had multiple citations given over a period of months.
Cronies Sports Grill in Agoura Hills was cited 13 times in December alone. The owner has been outspoken about his defiance of shutdowns by the state.
Calvary Chapel of Downey has been cited 15 times since August 30 for lack of compliance.
Grace Community Church in Sun Valley has been cited 13 times since August 30 for lack of compliance.
While citations were given out in cities all across the county, many of them were in Burbank, Downey, Lancaster, Los Angeles, Torrance, and Whittier.
The COVID-19 regulations that businesses must follow can include requiring masks inside of establishments, closing indoor and outdoor dining, and maintaining social distancing with customers and staff.
The citations are publically listed on the L.A. County Public Health website.