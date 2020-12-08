AGOURA HILLS (CBSLA) – Customers and the community came out Monday to provide a big show of support for a popular Agoura Hills sports bar which is at risk of being shut down permanently for defying Los Angeles County’s ban on outdoor in-person dining.

The protest was held Monday Cronies Sports Grill, located in the 5600 block of Kanan Road, after inspectors with the L.A. County Department of Public Health and the city last week warned Cronies to stop serving customers outdoors.

The restaurant was fined thousands of dollars and its health permit was suspended. A hearing will be held next week to determine if the permit should be suspended permanently.

Cronies management told CBSLA that outdoor dining is the only way the restaurant will be able to survive.

“I don’t take this virus light at all,” a Cronies manager said Monday night. “My father passed away at 82-years-old in New York, and he had COVID, so I know the seriousness of this virus. But I also know the seriousness of survival of a business, and having job.”

L.A. County instituted the controversial ban on outdoor dining last month in response to the surge of coronavirus cases. However, the ban was superseded by the regional stay-at-home order which took effect for all of Southern California beginning Sunday at midnight and running for at least three weeks.

The stay-at-home order restricts restaurants across the region to take out and delivery only. It bans private and public gatherings of any kind except for protests and religious meetings.