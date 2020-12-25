VILLA PARK (CBSLA) — A Villa Park family knows the reason for the season and wastes no time in giving back to the community.

A mother-of-five, who made turkey dinners for a giveaway during Thanksgiving, again gave out meals and gift cards on Christmas Day to brighten spirits this holiday season.

Anyone in need who saw Elizabeth Frazier’s post on social media about her giveaway was welcome to stop by and pick up the meal and gift card.

“Everyone says we are in the same boat and we are not. We are in the same storm. We’ve just got to help each other best we can,” Frazier said.

Frazier said complete strangers saw her other donation of 100 home-cooked turkey dinners in front of her home on Thanksgiving and donated to help fund and give food for her Christmas giveaway.

“People would send Venmo’s or PayPal for gift cards, we ended up with almost $4,000 for these people that have almost nothing,” she said.

Frazier said she knows what it is like to be in a touch place after leaving an abusive situation, and having loved ones from her church and friends to rely on for meals.

She considers this act of service her way of paying it forward.

Frazier handed out 120 gift cards and hot meals.

“I know how hard it is to ask for help,” she said.

The Frazier family said the holiday giveaway will now be a yearly tradition for them.