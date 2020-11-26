VILLA PARK (CBSLA) — This Thanksgiving, when so many families are struggling to pay the bills and put food on the table, the Frazier family is doing their part to make sure everyone can enjoy their holiday.

Elizabeth Frazier has been cooking 100 turkey meals since Tuesday. It’s all neatly packaged and ready to be served from their front yard to strangers who need it.

Everything is free — a gift from this Villa Park family for anyone who is local, lonely, or without Thanksgiving plans.

“I was getting lonely and really sad, and I knew people were feeling the same way I was,” Elizabeth said. “I wanted to somehow brighten their day and let my kids see that it’s better to look out than in yourself.”

The Frazier kids were the curbside servers, running out to meet guests in masks and gloves.

Local businessman Mike Anderson donated the turkeys.

“I saw her post on social media and what she’s doing is really needed right now in 2020,” he said. “My company likes to give back, so we wanted to help.”

Those who came by to pick up meals were grateful to have someone looking out for them this holiday season.

“I’m really happy for this family because they are bringing these meals to all the people who lost their job or have nothing to do today,” Flor Hunter said.