LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles residents are receiving financial assistance thanks to two initiatives, one with the help of a $3 million donation, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced Wednesday.

The Grocery Intervention For Vital Emergency Needs Initiative received a multi-million dollar donation to meet its goal of giving 10,000 households $300 in cash to help families buy groceries and basic necessities. It is financed through the Mayor’s Fund of Los Angeles.

The name of the person or organization that made the $3 million donations was not released to the public.

“This donation and the donations of so many of you — whether it was $5, or $25 or $125 or more — it’s a testament to the Angelenos spirit, to how we lead with love, and we’re deeply grateful,” Garcetti said.

A second initiative called Secure Emergency Relief For Vulnerable Employees raises money to give restaurant workers $800 in cash assistance. It met its goal to help 4,000 workers in Los Angeles, Garcetti added.

The assistance was delivered Monday, and three-fourths of recipients accessed the funds in the first 36 hours, which Garcetti called “a painful sign of the profound needs of so many in our city.”

Ten thousand people donated to the initiatives, and Garcetti asked people to keep giving.

“If you’re last-minute shopping for presents, throw in 300 bucks for a family to have groceries or help a restaurant worker get through these times,” he said.

People who want to donate to the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles can go here.

Learn more about how to apply for assistance.

