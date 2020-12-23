LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that his 9-year-old daughter, Maya, received a negative COVID-19 test result during a Wednesday briefing.

Garcetti first announced that she had tested positive for the virus last Thursday and that he and his wife, Amy Wakeland, were quarantining for 10 days. Garcetti said both he and Wakeland continued to test negative throughout their quarantine.

“My daughter just came home with a negative, and I got to hug her for the first time in 10 days,” Garcetti said earlier in the day during a televised interview on CNN. “We’ve gone through what so many families did. We did everything right. There wasn’t a single order that we disobeyed.”

The mayor also said that he was disappointed to hear that more than 1 million people traveled across the country over last weekend, based on Transportation Security Administration airport screening data.

“We have saved thousands of lives because of early action, but this virus doesn’t care what you did yesterday, it only cares about today, and we don’t have any snowstorms keeping people at home,” Garcetti said. “We do see data that shows people are not moving much, but even if 95% of people are doing the right thing, it’s still dangerous. And if only 80% of people are doing the right thing, it can be disastrous.”

Also on Wednesday, the mayor announced that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine had already been distributed to 17 skilled nursing facilities across the county. By the end of the month, 69,000 doses should be distributed to 339 facilities.