LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday announced that an LAPD sergeant died from coronavirus complications.
Sergeant Fred Cueto, who served the L.A. community for more than 22 years, died on Sunday, the department said on Twitter.
“He was known for always having a smile & being a consummate professional,” LAPD said on social media. “On behalf of the entire LAPD family, our condolences to his family and loved ones.”
— LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 7, 2020