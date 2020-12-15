LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) — Classes will revert to distance learning at Los Alamitos High School after an increase in students in quarantine because they were exposed to COVID-19.
Los Alamitos High School will return to distance learning starting Wednesday with a plan of returning to in-person instruction on Jan. 14, 2021. Elementary and middle school students in the district will continue their hybrid, in-person schedule.
RELATED: Los Alamitos Unified Reopens 6 Elementary School Campuses
District officials say the number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff at Los Alamitos High School remain well under the 5% threshold that would trigger a campus closure. However, the district has seen “a substantial increase in the number of people who must enter quarantine because of close contact with affected individuals.”
Athletic conditioning and other activities have also been called off during the shift back to distance learning.
Orange County has seen a steep rise in new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths in recent weeks, and officials report the county has reached ICU capacity.