LOS ALAMITOS (CBSLA) – The Los Alamitos Unified School District Tuesday became the first public school district in Orange County to reopen some of its schools to in-person instruction.

The six elementary schools in district were able to welcome back students after being granted a state waiver back in mid-August.

At the time, Los Alamitos was the only O.C. school district granted the waiver, along with dozens of K-6 private schools.

The six schools which reopened under a hybrid format include Lee Elementary, Los Alamitos Elementary, Mcgaugh Elementary, Rossmoor Elementary, Weaver Elementary and Hopkins Elementary.

The district has provided personal protective equipment for students, staff and facilities.

The schools reopened on the same day that O.C. was upgraded from California’s purple to red tier. This means that movie theaters, restaurants and places of worship can begin operating indoors.

This paves the way for O.C. schools to receive permission to reopen by Sept. 22, including Los Alamitos Unified’s middle and high schools. Once the county moves into the red tier, there is a 14-day waiting period before it can reopen schools.

On Aug. 28, California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveieled a new four-tiered coronavirus assessment system that will determine the process by which each county can reopen businesses and schools.

The entire Southland, except for O.C. and San Diego County, is currently under the worst level, purple, which measures the spread of coronavirus as “widespread.”