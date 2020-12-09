LANCASTER (CBSLA) — The California Highway Patrol bid farewell Wednesday to Officer Andy Ornelas, who died after suffering major injuries in an on-duty crash in Palmdale.
The funeral services were held for 27-year-old Ornelas at JetHawk Stadium in Lancaster, so attendees could adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols. The service was not open to the public, but was livestreamed on the CHP’s Facebook page.
Ornelas, who was assigned to the Antelope Valley area office, died last Wednesday, a week and a half after a crash near the intersection of West Avenue N-3 and North 32nd Street. He was headed to a car crash, when another vehicle made a U-turn into his CHP motorcycle after it missed its turn into a driveway.
“I asked him if the joy and pride of being a motorcycle officer would be worth his life,” his mother, retired CHP Officer Kellie Ornelas said. “He said, ‘yes mom. As you and dad taught me, we have to live life everyday like it’s your last.’”
Ornelas came from a family of motorcycle officers with the CHP and LAPD.
He is survived by his wife, parents, brother and sister.
Donations in memory of Ornelas are being accepted at the CAHP Credit Union website or can be sent to Officer Andy Ornelas Fund, PO Box 276507, Sacramento, CA 95827.