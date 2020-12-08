LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some Southern California business owners are worried they will not make it through a regional stay-at-home order that is causing them to shut down for at least three weeks.

The order started Friday after ICU capacity fell below 15 percent.

Under the order, hair and nail salons and barbershops have to close until at least December 28. Governor Gavin Newsom said the order could be extended if ICU capacities stay low.

“When you go to a store, you see hundreds of people in one store. Here we have two to four people max in a spaced-out area,” said Hairstylist Raquel Wuco. “It’s stressful to just not be able to work.”

Schools with waivers can stay open, along with other “critical infrastructure” and retail stores at 20 percent of capacity. Restaurants will be limited to takeout and delivery service only.

“We know that these various restrictions are a hardship for people. It’s not what we expected at this time of year,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “But we know some of them are required to make sure we get through the surge as quickly as possible and saving as many lives and preventing as many infections as we possibly can.”

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.