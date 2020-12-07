LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday said Los Angeles County has shattered its previous record, reporting its highest number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The number of confirmed cases for the county rose to 10,528, according to the Los Angeles Department of Public Health. Of those, the county reported 23 new deaths. Additionally, there was an all-time high of 2,855 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, of which 23 percent were in the ICU, officials said.

The staggering numbers came with the entire Southern California region now under sweeping new health restrictions intended to stem the rapidly increasing number of hospitalizations and prevent intensive care units from being stretched to the breaking point.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s “regional stay-at-home” order took effect at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, triggered when intensive-care unit bed availability remained below 15% in the 11-county Southern California region after Saturday’s daily update, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The region’s available ICU capacity was 10.3% on Sunday, down from 12.5% Saturday and 13.1% Friday.

The Southern California region consists of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Imperial, Inyo, Mono, San Bernardino, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The stay-at-home order will be in place for three weeks and will bar gatherings of people from different households. Regions will be eligible to exit from the order on Dec. 28 if ICU capacity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15%.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)