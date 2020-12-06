LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was taken into custody on Sunday during the 13th consecutive day of protests outside the residence of Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.
The individual arrested is accused of removing someone from the lawful custody of a peace officer by means of a riot, according to California Penal Code 405a.
Those gathered at Garcetti’s home say they want to persuade President-elect Joe Biden not to appoint Garcetti to his administration, despite the mayor repeatedly saying he has not sought a White House position.
Protesters have been critical of Garcetti for his handling of homelessness, public transportation and other concerns.
Another California official, state Attorney General Xavier Becerra, was tapped on Sunday to lead the Health and Human Services department within the incoming Biden administration.
The protest was put on by Black Lives Matter-Los Angeles and Ground Game LA, which have vowed to conduct a demonstration every day until Biden commits to not appointing Garcetti to a White House post.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)