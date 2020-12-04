LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A budget report released Friday by Los Angeles’ city administrative officer recommends the city lay off nearly 1,900 employees – with most cuts aimed at the LAPD.
The report from City Administrative Officer Richard Llewellyn identified 951 police officer and 728 civilian positions from the Los Angeles Police Department that could be cut – a total of 1,679 positions. According to the report, the reduction of the LAPD officers and personnel would save Los Angeles about $51 million.
The LAPD operating budget is about $1.8 billion and $3 billion overall, including pensions and other funds. Earlier this year, Mayor Eric Garcetti announced a $150 million reduction to the LAPD budget.
“This office has projected that General Fund revenues are likely to fall short of the 2020-21 budget by $600 million, and we believe this can get worse,” the second quarter financial reports said. “Without knowing the trajectory or the end point of the pandemic itself, it is still too difficult to determine the full extent of our revenue shortfall. However, every revenue source has been impacted, and revenues tied to tourism, services, parking and retail are at risk of further decline.”
The report also recommends laying off 143 positions in the City Attorney’s Office, 45 positions in the Animal Services Department and 27 positions in the Bureau of Engineering.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)