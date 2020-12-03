LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department could be hit with layoffs as the city reels from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The city of Los Angele is anticipating a budget deficit of close to $600 million, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti says they are still working hard to get federal assistance to help cities recuperate from the economic effects of the pandemic.

And even though laying off city employees – including LAPD personnel – would be a last-resort measure, Garcetti said the city must be prepared for such an inevitability.

“I hope that (layoffs are) at the very bottom of the list, and our City Administrative Officer (Richard Llewellyn) has asked us … all of our departments to say how will we close this worst-case scenario if there is no help,” Garcetti said. “The reason why I want layoffs to be the very last thing is it hits our most vulnerable employees and key services.”

The City Council has been considering ways to reduce potential layoffs or furloughs in the last few months, but that was before the recent spike of COVID- 19 cases.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore told reporters Wednesday that “We have already experienced … a reduction in our workforce, between sworn and civilian, in excess of 500 personnel. To suffer further losses would be devastating to the safety of the city.”

But, he added, “I think everything’s on the table.”

