LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed Wednesday that she lost her second child to a miscarriage this past summer.

In an opinion piece published in the New York Times, the 39-year-old Markle revealed that she suffered the miscarriage in July.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second,” Markle wrote. “Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

Markle and her husband Prince Harry, who now reside in Southern California, have a son, Archie, who was born in 2019.

In her piece, she described how the conversation around miscarriages “remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Markle wrote that she chose to share her story in the hopes of helping others in a year that has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, social justice protests and political polarization.

“This year has brought so many of us to our breaking points,” Markle wrote. “Loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020, in moments both fraught and debilitating.”

In September, actress Chrissy Teigen also revealed that she had lost her third child with husband John Legend to a miscarriage.