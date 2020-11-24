IRVINE (CBSLA) – There are at least 65 active cases of coronavirus among students and staff at Concordia University in Irvine in a new outbreak, the school reported over the weekend.
At least 49 students and 16 employees have been diagnosed with the coronavirus over the past several days, according to the latest numbers from the university Monday.
All the infected students have been isolated in school housing.
“Contact tracing, quarantine, and subsequent testing of close contacts is ongoing,” Concordia said in a news release.
In total, the school community has recorded 80 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began.
Some Concordia classes had been meeting in-person. However, beginning Monday, Concordia transitioned all its classes back to online instruction after Orange County was moved back into the purple tier of California’s coronavirus recovery roadmap.
All sports practices are canceled until at least the spring of 2021.
Orange County Monday reported 1,422 new coronavirus cases. O.C. has now recorded a total of 71,116 coronavirus cases and 1,554 deaths from the disease.
As of Monday, 428 people are hospitalized with the disease in O.C.