SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — Orange County on Monday reported a record number of new coronavirus cases and no additional deaths.
The county announced 1,422 new coronavirus diagnoses, raising the cumulative total to 71,116 and leaving the death toll at 1,554.
The alarming increases in cases prompted officials to join other leaders statewide in discouraging holiday get-togethers and other gatherings over concern that those events could further spread the virus.
Officials said the new 1,422 coronavirus cases are from over a period of several days. The largest single-day total so far during the pandemic was on July 7, when 1,060 cases were recorded.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise in Orange County, with the number increasing from 380 on Sunday to 428 on Monday in O.C.
The number of intensive care unit patients has also risen from 91 to 105, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
