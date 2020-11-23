INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Hundreds of families in need received free Thanksgiving meals Monday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, and some were lucky enough to catch a glimpse of hip hop legend Snoop Dogg in the process.
2,500 Inglewood residents lined up in their cars to receive a turkey and all the trimmings during the drive-thru event at the home of the L.A. Chargers and Rams.
The event took place in the parking lot of the stadium. Snoop Dogg and Inglewood Mayor James Butts were on hand. Snoop Dogg often partners with cities in the South Bay to host Thanksgiving giveaways.
The turkeys and sides are courtesy of Don Lee Farms, the L.A. Regional Food Bank, Pepsi and Frito-Lay.
The drive-thru event took place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families were required to preregister.