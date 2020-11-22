SOUTH LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A South Los Angeles teen is among the 300 people killed in the city this year alone, and his tragic death has left a community mourning.

Carl Jackson Jr., who was on the honor roll, had no gang affiliation and was just heading home on his bike when someone in a nearby vehicle opened fire on him, his family said.

“His mood, his vibe, they were perfect,” said a friend. “I fear for my life every time I step out of the house.”

A number we have not seen in over a decade—300 homicides in a year. Senseless violence & tragic loss of life. Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help. If you have any info, report it. You can remain anonymous.https://t.co/Ti3qvwDM7Y https://t.co/xy0LBVsj56 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 22, 2020

The LAPD announced the grim milestone on Sunday morning, saying the death toll in L.A. hasn’t been this high since 2009 — nearly 10 years ago.

“Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help,” a tweet from the department read. “If you have any info, report it. You can remain anonymous.”

Jackson’s family had just moved to the South L.A. area, and now they’re having to bury their son amid the already existing stressors of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Please, please help me out as a mom to ease my pain. It hurts so bad,” said Jackson’s mother Raylene Garbutt. “I’ll never see my 15-year-old again.”

Police said the uptick in crime can include the recent loss of jobs and kids resorting to violence while they are not physically in the classroom due to the pandemic.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to accept donations for Jackson’s funeral.