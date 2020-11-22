LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — This year alone, the city of Los Angeles has experienced 300 homicides, the LAPD announced Sunday.
“Senseless violence and tragic loss of life,” the LAPD said in a Tweet. “Our people are doing everything they can to stop the violence, but we need your help. If you have any info, report it. You can remain anonymous.”
LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides said via Twitter, “I have heartbroken.”
“It’s has been a tragic weekend in Los Angeles to include the murder of a 17-year-old riding his motorcycle close to his home,” Tingirides added. “A weekend like this creates lasting trauma in communities. Praying for South Los Angeles. WeMustComeTogether.”
The last time homicides topped 300 in the city was in 2009.
